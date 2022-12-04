A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supermarket suspect brutally beats pregnant woman: Armed bystander takes quick action

'So brutal in nature' that he feared for the woman's life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 4:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- An armed bystander intervened to stop a brutal attack on a pregnant woman at a Publix parking lot in Florida.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Cole Joseph Danisment became angry with the mother of his unborn child and began brutally beating her in a Publix parking lot Saturday, punching her in the face several times during the attack, according to a report from WFLA.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Danisment continued his attack after the victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant with his child at the time, even after she fell to the ground, stomping on her head and upper body.

TRENDING: Phenomenal prophecy for future hidden in Jesus' first appearance

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nancy Pelosi divulges bizarre info on hot dogs to Macron and his wife
Supermarket suspect brutally beats pregnant woman: Armed bystander takes quick action
Biden official caught 'rewriting' history to fit leftist politics
Europe shows a clear link between immigration and crime
How much of a 'warring threat' is a 'locked down' nation?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×