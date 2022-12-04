Supermarket suspect brutally beats pregnant woman: Armed bystander takes quick action

(FOX NEWS) -- An armed bystander intervened to stop a brutal attack on a pregnant woman at a Publix parking lot in Florida.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Cole Joseph Danisment became angry with the mother of his unborn child and began brutally beating her in a Publix parking lot Saturday, punching her in the face several times during the attack, according to a report from WFLA.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Danisment continued his attack after the victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant with his child at the time, even after she fell to the ground, stomping on her head and upper body.

TRENDING: Phenomenal prophecy for future hidden in Jesus' first appearance

Read the full story ›