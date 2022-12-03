A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Switzerland considers electric vehicle ban to avoid blackouts

Concerned about supply shortages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2022 at 4:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OIL PRICE) – Switzerland could limit the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in cases of electricity supply shortages this winter under a new four-step plan to prevent power cuts and blackouts.

To ensure energy security this winter, Switzerland could become the first country to limit the driving and use of EVs, German daily Der Spiegel reports, citing multiple media reports on the Swiss four-stage action plan to avoid blackouts.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Driving EVs could be banned in Switzerland unless in cases of “absolutely necessary journeys” in stage three of the power conservation plans. The country also plans a stricter speed limit on highways in the recently proposed action plan, which has yet to be adopted.

TRENDING: As Musk fights censorship, states take aim at Fauci, Big Tech

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Maxine Waters praises FTX founder Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after billions go missing
Biden can help Fed fight inflation by giving up his 'flawed' energy schemes
Tucker Carlson calls Twitter files biggest '1st Amendment violation in modern history'
Biden administration prepares to kill Alaska mine which provides critical minerals for clean energy transition
DeSantis denies 'U-turn' on revoking Disney's special privileges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×