A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tall Tales: Before George Santos, politicians from Biden to Clinton fibbed about their past

Political history is littered by figures who exaggerated their credentials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JUST THE NEWS) – Well before Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) admitted to fabricating key details of his biography, lying about one's past was a rich political exercise. President Joe Biden got caught boasting about bogus academic credentials, Hillary Clinton made up a sniper attack in Bosnia, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren had to apologize for claiming Native American heritage.

Santos made headlines this week for admitting to the New York Post and WABC radio that he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience – specifically about where he attended college and his alleged employment history with high-profile Wall Street firms.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos said Monday, confessing he never graduated from any college and "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Santos chalked up his misleading claims to a "poor choice of words."

TRENDING: Trump impeachment boss: Destroy current method to elect presidents

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Is this why COVID never seems to end?
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
Terrifying moment illegal migrants try to smash their way into Texas ranch house 50 miles over the border
Tall Tales: Before George Santos, politicians from Biden to Clinton fibbed about their past
Biden admin to mandate COVID tests for travelers from China
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×