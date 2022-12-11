A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WND HEALTH
Taxpayers paying astronomical amount every month for Biden's Medicaid scheme

Move pushes nation toward 'socialized medicine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 5:06pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the American Rescue plan's pension protection, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland, Ohio. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire

Almost three years into the Covid-19 emergency and after President Joe Biden called the pandemic over, he plans to extend the federal public health emergency at least into the new year, leaving in place what was supposed to be a temporary Medicaid policy that is now costing taxpayers an estimated $16 billion a month.

The states lose a combined $1.6 billion a month, and the federal government pays another approximately $14 billion monthly on the new spending, The Wall Street Journal reported. That comes from keeping 21 million people on Medicaid even though they earn too much money, as Biden plans to keep them permanently on the program that provides free or low-cost health coverage to low-income people.

As the pandemic was hitting states in March 2020, Congress gave each extra Medicaid funding “with the condition that they maintain enrollment for everyone, even recipients who start making too much money to qualify,” The Journal’s editorial board said.

In August, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a mandate to ensure “continuity of coverage for eligible beneficiaries,” but what it will actually do is make it more difficult for states to find ineligible recipients and remove them, The Journal argued.

The mandate, The Journal predicted, will probably be enacted before the Biden administration ends the public-health emergency.

Is socialized medicine a good thing for America?

“The timing is deliberate: The administration is trying to keep the maximum number of ineligible people on Medicaid — a sneaky step closer to socialized medicine or essentially Medicaid for All — even though that means doing massive damage to taxpayers.”

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearPolicy and made available via RealClearWire.

