Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vax gets slap on the wrist

(FOX NEWS) -- A former New York high-school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents' knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Laura Russo, 55, was arrested at the beginning of January, and authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose at her residence in Sea Cliff. Newsday reported that Russo later testified in a hearing that she got the dose when a pharmacist gave her expiring doses after she asked for an empty vial to use as a Christmas ornament.

Authorities said the teen later told his parents, who called police. Prosecutors had initially charged Russo with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.

