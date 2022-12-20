A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vax gets slap on the wrist

Initially charged with unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with penalty of up to 4 years prison

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Ghinzo from Pixabay)

(Image by Ghinzo from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A former New York high-school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents' knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Laura Russo, 55, was arrested at the beginning of January, and authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose at her residence in Sea Cliff. Newsday reported that Russo later testified in a hearing that she got the dose when a pharmacist gave her expiring doses after she asked for an empty vial to use as a Christmas ornament.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Authorities said the teen later told his parents, who called police. Prosecutors had initially charged Russo with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.

TRENDING: Climate activists: Hypocritical and hilarious

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religion creating awkward rifts between teens, parents today?
Nonstop flights around world? 'Star Wars'-like aircraft could travel 11,000 miles in one trip
Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vax gets slap on the wrist
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein learns fate in another rape trial
4 in 10 college freshman will choose their college based on where they can kill their baby
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×