A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher who outraged parents with 'queer library' makes new outrageous claim

'What was in the classroom ... made me sick'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 5:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Danielle Serio, a.k.a. 'Flint' (TikTok video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A California teacher who boasted about a "queer library" which contained sexually explicit content, including information on BDSM/kink and orgies, said the books helped students "figur[e] out who they are."

The English teacher at San Juan Hills High, previously identified on the school's website as Danielle Serio, is known as "Flint." Fox News Digital found that Flint posted repeatedly on TikTok about sexually explicit books, which the district was later forced to respond to amid parents' outrage.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The school district previously claimed in an email to parents that the content was only available to a specific club – but that did not appear to be the case. The library was positioned in Flint's classroom, and it was available to all students, according to Flint's own commentary before Fox News Digital's story.

TRENDING: Horrific: We've stopped protecting children in our culture

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Satan is real': Dolly Parton passionately rebukes devil on prime-time TV
Walmart's Walton family giving millions to LGBT causes, drag shows for children
WATCH: Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab
Book of Psalms miraculously saves man's life in Jerusalem bombing
Woman arrested for turning off patient's 'noisy' vital oxygen supply
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×