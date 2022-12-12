A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher taunts angry parents, brags about 'indoctrinating' students with your money

'Put the taxes in the bag'

Published December 11, 2022 at 7:44pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A teacher in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrated "indoctrinating" students while dancing in a post on TikTok.

"Put the taxes in the bag," the teacher's post on TikTok said, as the middle school Spanish teacher jovially danced. The teacher was responding to criticism of using a song in which she lip-synched "f--- up on your b----" in a video adorning her classroom in pride materials.

Fox News Digital identified the teacher as Alexa Sciuto, who works at Pine Grove Middle School in the Baltimore County School District.

Read the full story ›

