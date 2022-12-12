Teacher taunts angry parents, brags about 'indoctrinating' students with your money

(FOX NEWS) -- A teacher in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrated "indoctrinating" students while dancing in a post on TikTok.

"Put the taxes in the bag," the teacher's post on TikTok said, as the middle school Spanish teacher jovially danced. The teacher was responding to criticism of using a song in which she lip-synched "f--- up on your b----" in a video adorning her classroom in pride materials.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fox News Digital identified the teacher as Alexa Sciuto, who works at Pine Grove Middle School in the Baltimore County School District.

TRENDING: The 'save the world' racket is a scam: Stop falling for it

Read the full story ›