A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teachers flee unions as membership plummets by astronomical number

Cited: Gender-identity push, NEA suggesting book about kneeling for national anthem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022 at 2:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The nation’s largest teachers unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), declined by at least 59,000 members during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) disclosure reports.

The NEA, the nation’s largest teachers union, lost 40,107 members while the AFT, the nation’s second largest teachers union, declined by 19,078, according to the DOL reports. The decline comes as public schools added 95,000 educators from September 2021 to 2022.

TRENDING: Feds 'massively misreporting' number of illegal aliens released with GPS trackers

The decline in the NEA’s membership leaves the union with 2,496,627 million educators, the lowest union membership since 2006, 74 million reported. The AFT has 1,189,904 with just 43.5% of its members working full time.

The decline in membership comes after the unions dropped 82,000 members in the 2019-2020 school year, the 74 million reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Oregon Education Association (OEA) reported dropping from 48,774 members to 41,127 over the last two school years, according to OEA documents. New York State United Teachers reported being down 4,384 members while the Florida Education Association has dropped 4,682 members, according to the 74 million.

Are teachers fleeing unions because of the push to go woke?

US President Joe Biden addresses the National Education Association's Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden addresses the National Education Association’s Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The decline in membership comes as the teachers unions have pushed for gender identity lessons in classrooms; in August, the NEA suggested a book about kneeling for the national anthem as a part of a summer reading list for k-12 students. The New Jersey Education Association hosted a drag queen story hour at its 2022 educator convention in November.

The NEA and AFT did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teachers flee unions as membership plummets by astronomical number
Katie Hobbs' office defends asking Twitter to kill posts criticizing her
Harsh news for thousands of U.S. troops booted for refusing COVID vax
Miranda Devine: James Baker had 'biggest motive' to suppress Hunter Biden scandal
Democrat in Congress says Biden 'doesn't need to visit the border'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×