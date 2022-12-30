A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Terrifying moment illegal migrants try to smash their way into Texas ranch house 50 miles over the border

Residents in constant fear for their safety

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 7:07pm
Migrants attempt to break into Texas home (video screenshot)

(USSA NEWS) – A shocking video of a group of migrants trying to gain entry to a Texas ranch house is a terrifying example of the dangerous environment that exists in the vicinity of the nation’s porous southern border where residents are in constant fear for their safety as a result of the Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies.

In the footage which was shared by Bill Melugin of Fox News, the intruders are seen trying to smash in the door at the property in Edwards County, kicking it as they also attempt to pry open a window and then later banging piece of wood against the door which held due to the homeowner having spent thousands of dollars reinforcing her home security after previous break-in attempts.

Melugin, whose dedicated work has been instrumental in shedding light on a border crisis that few of his media colleagues have bothered to cover honestly, posted the short video clip to Twitter on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







