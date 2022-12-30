Terrifying moment illegal migrants try to smash their way into Texas ranch house 50 miles over the border

(USSA NEWS) – A shocking video of a group of migrants trying to gain entry to a Texas ranch house is a terrifying example of the dangerous environment that exists in the vicinity of the nation’s porous southern border where residents are in constant fear for their safety as a result of the Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies.

In the footage which was shared by Bill Melugin of Fox News, the intruders are seen trying to smash in the door at the property in Edwards County, kicking it as they also attempt to pry open a window and then later banging piece of wood against the door which held due to the homeowner having spent thousands of dollars reinforcing her home security after previous break-in attempts.

Melugin, whose dedicated work has been instrumental in shedding light on a border crisis that few of his media colleagues have bothered to cover honestly, posted the short video clip to Twitter on Wednesday.

