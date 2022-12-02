A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith HealthMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Texas abortions drop from 2,500 to 68 in 1st month after Roe overturned

Only 1 listed as medical emergency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – Abortions in Texas plummeted after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to new data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

State abortion statistics for July 2022, the first full month after Texas’ total protections for preborn children regained effect, reported 68 abortions. The same time period a year prior saw 4,879 abortions, an average of 150 per day. That means there were over twice as many lives taken each day of July 2021 than in the entire month of July 2022. From September 2021 to June 2022, the Texas Heartbeat Act decreased the number of abortions to 2,500 per month on average.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The July 2022 report also recorded the number of abortions due to a medical emergency or to protect the life of the mother. Of the 68 abortions in July, one was reported to have been done due to medical emergency and to preserve the mother’s health. The remaining 67 are listed as “neither reason,” meaning they were elective and could include social reasons, such as financial hardship or lack of family support.

TRENDING: 5 of Biden's Secret Service vehicles burst into flames after he left vacation

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas abortions drop from 2,500 to 68 in 1st month after Roe overturned
As Musk fights censorship, states take aim at Fauci, Big Tech
Nomination of pro-abortion activist to federal judgeship on hold
World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran for celebrating football team's loss
Meteor just crashed in the Canary Islands
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×