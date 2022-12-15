A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo

2-year-old gulped down, then regurgitated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hippopotamus (Pixabay)

Hippopotamus (Pixabay)

(DAILY CALLER) – A two-year-old boy in the western Kasese District of Uganda survived an attack from a wild hippopotamus after it swallowed him and then threw him back up.

The boy was playing at home in Katwe Kabatoro Town Council on Sunday when the hippo attacked him, swallowing him head first, according to local police reports cited by Newsweek. Locals saw the attack and threw stones at the hippo, causing the semiaquatic mammal to regurgitate the young boy and dash back to Lake Edward, which was half a mile away from the boy’s home.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The boy, reportedly identified as Paul Yiga by local news stations, was returned to his parents after being treated at a hospital, where he also received a rabies vaccine. Despite being attacked by one of the most dangerous animals on the planet – which kill an estimated 500 people annually – the boy suffered only minor injuries, Newsweek reported.

TRENDING: Fair trade?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media thief 'digitally kidnapped' her kids, mommy blogger says
Catcalling to become illegal in Britain with up to 2 years in prison
Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo
Lawsuit by small Texas company threatens to disrupt Apple Pay
Students at university offered course in 'doing nothing'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×