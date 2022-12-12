A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – here's the proof, captured by lasers

Spread pathogens from human waste, expose people in restrooms to contagious diseases

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 7:15pm
(Image by Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay)

(Image by Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay)

(THE CONVERSATION) -- Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases.

Scientific understanding of the spread of aerosol plumes – and public awareness of their existence – has been hampered by the fact that they are normally invisible. My colleagues Aaron True, Karl Linden, Mark Hernandez, Lars Larson and Anna Pauls and I were able to use high-power lasers to illuminate these plumes, enabling us to image and measure the location and motion of spreading aerosol plumes from flushing commercial toilets in vivid detail.

Toilets are designed to efficiently empty the contents inside the bowl through a downward motion into the drain pipe. In the flush cycle, water comes into forceful contact with the contents inside the bowl and creates a fine spray of particles suspended in air.

Read the full story ›

