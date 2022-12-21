A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick reveals stroke and cancer

'God doesn't owe us anything. But He walks with us through the hard days'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2022 at 9:23pm
Alex Kendrick (Instagram)

(FAITHWIRE) -- On the heels of the success of his latest movie Lifemark, award-winning Christian actor, producer, and director Alex Kendrick recently revealed he has successfully overcome two separate health battles this year.

Kendrick, 52, took to Instagram to reveal the news that he’s had to deal with both melanoma and a mild stroke he suffered last March.

Kendrick, the brother of producing partner Stephen Kendrick, wrote he recently had a melanoma removed from the top of his head.

Read the full story ›

