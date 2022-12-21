Top Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick reveals stroke and cancer

(FAITHWIRE) -- On the heels of the success of his latest movie Lifemark, award-winning Christian actor, producer, and director Alex Kendrick recently revealed he has successfully overcome two separate health battles this year.

Kendrick, 52, took to Instagram to reveal the news that he’s had to deal with both melanoma and a mild stroke he suffered last March.

Kendrick, the brother of producing partner Stephen Kendrick, wrote he recently had a melanoma removed from the top of his head.

