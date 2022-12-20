Top doc flips stance on COVID vax after suffering severe harm

A prominent physician in Australia – formerly president of the Australian Medical Association and a member of Parliament – has delivered explosive testimony to Parliament, declaring that she and her wife both have been seriously harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kerryn Phelps further contends the true rate of adverse events is much higher than the medical establishment and media are acknowledging, because of underreporting and "threats" from medical regulators, reports Australia's News.au.com.

"This is an issue that I have witnessed first-hand with my wife who suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunisation," Phelps, 65, told Parliament’s Long Covid inquiry

She continues "to observe the devastating effects a year-and-a-half later with the addition of fatigue and additional neurological symptoms including nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance and musculoskeletal inflammation."

Phelps said the "diagnosis and causation has been confirmed by several specialists who have told me that they have seen ‘a lot’ of patients in a similar situation."

Phelps said her wife, Jackie Stricker-Phelps, "asked me to include her story to raise awareness for others."

Censoring public discussion

The physician said she has spoken with colleagues "who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event."

But "vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about."

“Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that 'might undermine the government's vaccine rollout' or risk suspension or loss of their registration," said Phelps.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency warned in 2021 that anyone who sought to "undermine" the national COVID vaccine rollout could face deregistration or even prosecution.

Last week, a member of the British Parliament alleged in a speech at the House of Commons that a senior member of the British Heart Foundation covered up a report showing the COVID-19 vaccine increases inflammation of the heart arteries.

The MP called for a suspension of the shots, as have prominent cardiologists such as the U.K.'s Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Ross Walker of Australia and Dr. Peter McCullough of the United States, who believes the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" deaths and cardiac events in otherwise healthy people is the COVID-19 vaccines.

'If only she had listened'

Phelps herself, until now, was a passionate advocate for the government's official COVID narrative.

Craig Kelly, who also is a former member of the Australian Parliament, reacted to Phelps' testimony, wrote on Twitter, "IF ONLY SHE’D LISTENED."

Kelly said Phelps "accused me of spreading 'conspiracy theories' when I tried to warn that the evidence showed the 'safe & effective' narrative peddled by Big Pharma was a lie."

Malhotra, one of Britain's best known physicians, also was an enthusiastic supporter of the COVID vaccine. He explained that it was the sudden death of his very fit and healthy 73-year-old vaccinated father in July 2021 that prompted him to investigate.

A Twitter user in Australia who describes himself as a former pharmaceutical executive, documented Phelps' former advocacy for COVID vaccination.

He informed people outside Australia that Phelps' change of mind and her testimony is a "pretty big deal."

'Never followed up'

Phelps said she and Stricker-Phelps did a lot of "homework before having the vaccine, particularly about choice of vaccine at the time."

When they asked about adverse side effects, she said they were told "the worst thing that could happen would be anaphylaxis."

And, said Phelps, they were told severe reactions such as myocarditis and pericarditis were "rare."

Phelps said she was also diagnosed with a vaccine injury from her second dose of Pfizer in July 2021.

The diagnosis and causation was confirmed by specialist colleagues, she emphasized, through a "CT pulmonary angiogram, ECG, blood tests, cardiac echogram, transthoracic cardiac stress echo, Holter monitor, blood pressure monitoring and autonomic testing."

“In my case the injury resulted in dysautonomia with intermittent fevers and cardiovascular implications including breathlessness, inappropriate sinus tachycardia and blood pressure fluctuations," Phelps testified.

Phelps said both reactions were reported to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, but the agency "never followed up."

