The tops in domestic bedding products are here!

If you’re looking for quality American-made bedding made with U.S.-grown cotton, Authenticty50 has you covered every domestic stitch of the way.

Don’t fall for the ads from that bedding company that claims your sheets will get softer and softer over time. All of that is made overseas and even more expensive than the American-made quality you get with Authenticity50.

Authenticity50 has it all:

Signature Sheets are made from premium, American-grown Supima® cotton. Temperature regulation of their percale weave will help keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter. I have personally ordered the Signature Sheets set in Carolina Gray.

Essential Cotton Towels are made from thick, plush, and absorbent American-made cotton from family-owned farms. They are woven in Georgia in the same state-of-the-art facility that weaves spa towels for 5-star resorts worldwide.

Custom Comfort Pillows use CertiPUR-US foam with a zippered side gusset that allows you to remove or add fill to the exact fill level that is right for you. Now that’s a custom pillow! They are sewn by hand in California with South and North Carolina knit fabric.

Envelope Closure Pillowcases allow you to get up close and personal 365 nights a year with a luxe combination of Percale weave and Supima cotton will make for extra cozy sleep.

Even though the A50 Duvet Cover can be more expensive to manufacture since it is so carefully sewn by hand in New Jersey, you won’t pay an extra expense to obtain one. These super-soft covers are made of the same luxurious Supima® cotton fabric as the popular Sheet Sets and are sure to make your bed look and feel fabulous.

A50 Fitted Sheets embody the necessary quality to transform your sleep from scratchy and uncomfortable to a deep and luxurious night’s rest. They are sewn by hand with thick elastic and milled in Georgia using California-grown Supima Cotton.

A50 Flat Sheets are nice and light, so you'll sleep cozy in the winter and cool in the summer with the softness and comfort that comes with quality Supima cotton.

Comfort Temp Duvet inserts use wool as the insulator to keep you cozy. And this wool comforter is made the good old-fashioned way - by hand, utilizing A50’s custom-made cotton ticking fabric and wool from climate-beneficial sheep in California.

A50’s Heritage Blankets have the distinction of being the 2022 Good Housekeeping® Best Blanket Award Winner! In traditional style, these quality blankets are made with all the best materials - from American-grown cotton and American-spun yarns—100% Seed-to-Stitch® Made in the USA.

When the owners of Authenticity50 realized that America’s textile and sheeting industry had nearly vanished from the U.S., they set out to bring truly American bedding back home. Their quest was about much more than just bed sheets and linens. It was about American jobs, American communities, entire towns across the country, and the values that made the word ‘domestic’ mean something special.

Years later, A50’s local manufacturing and production process support over 1,000 skilled workers from coast-to-coast. And the supply chain is all right here in America from start to finish.

A50 products are grown in California, woven in Georgia and Maine, sewn in New Jersey, and made in Michigan and California.

All orders qualify for free shipping to the lower 48 states, Hawaii, Alaska, and APO. And if you subscribe today, you’ll get 10% off your first order.

With Authenticity50, it’s tough to beat the dedication to American-made quality, the price (especially compared to those other popular companies that import all of their products), and the benefit to our jobs, workers, and the communities in which they are employed.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written multiple books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book " UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We," was printed in January 2020.

