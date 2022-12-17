Transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom

(FOX NEWS) – A transgender student in Oklahoma was charged with assault after the student allegedly punched two female students in the girls' restroom at a high school in late October, police reports show.

According to the report filed Oct. 26 and obtained by Fox News Digital, the transgender student listed as student "A" entered the restroom and spoke to a female student. After some contentious words were exchanged, a fight broke out.

The student victim, labeled as "V" on the redacted report, told police she was speaking with friends in the girls' bathroom when student "A" approached her with a question. After telling "A" she didn't want to speak with her and why, "A" became angry and asked her if she "wanted to fight" before hitting her in the face. The alleged assailant continued to hit, kick and pull student "V's" hair.

