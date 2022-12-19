A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump: I'm the Jewish people's best-ever ally, Congress 'almost anti-Israel'

Says some Democrats 'hate Israel with a passion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 8:13pm
President Donald Trump places his hand on the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Monday, May 22, 2017, prior to placing a prayer in-between the stone blocks of the religious site. (Official White House photo by Dan Hansen)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump told a gathering of Orthodox Jews on Friday that he was the “best ally they’ve ever had,” before warning that Congress had become “almost anti-Israel” because some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion.”

In his speech at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah–National Society for Hebrew Day Schools, held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida, he quoted part of his 2019 State of the Union address highlighting the need to combat antisemitism.

“We must never ignore the vile poison of antisemitism or those who spread its venomous creed,” said Trump, adding: “With one voice we must confront this hatred; we must confront it everywhere; we must confront it very, very strongly.”

Read the full story ›

