Trump sues Pulitzer for handing out awards for news stories based on hoax

President Donald Trump, seeking damages to be documented "at trial," has sued the Pulitzer board for its decision to give awards to the Washington Post and the New York Times for their coverage in 2018 of a story that proved to be based on a hoax.

The Washington Examiner reports Trump's defamation claim against the board is based on the fact that the stories reported on the so-called collusion between his campaign and Russia, which was nothing more than disinformation created by Democrats supporting Hillary Clinton for president and leftists in the government bureaucracy.

The collusion claims have been debunked in multiple ways, including by a special counsel.

Trump's lawyers claimed he incurred "damage to his reputation" and say the defendants acted with "actual malice and the intention to harm President Trump and his reputation," according to the report.

"A large swath of Americans had a tremendous misunderstanding of the truth at the time the Times' and the Post's propagation of the Russia Collusion Hoax dominated the media. Remarkably, they were rewarded for lying to the American public," the complaint explains.

The Examiner noted, "Trump had long raged against the two newspapers for receiving the 2018 national reporting prize. Staff from both the New York Times and Washington Post were honored with the acclaimed Pulitzer award for 'relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign.'"

Trump previously told Pulitzer administrator Marjorie Miller the organization needed the rescind those awards, but the board stuck by its decision to honor the stories based on a hoax.

The complaint in Okeechobee County, Florida, explains special counsel Robert Mueller failed to produce evidence there was any collusion. And the Examiner reported Trump's team now has emphasized that the Post has "retracted" statements.

In fact, any cooperation with Russian sources was on the part of those who created the false allegations against Trump, as they used Russian "sources" for their charges.

"The Pulitzer statement was knowingly published by defendants to create a false implication in the mind of the reader that 'the Trump campaign, the president-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration' was connected with Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Defendants did so with actual malice and the intention to harm President Trump and his reputation," the complaint said.

The legal team further charged that Christopher Steele's dossier, paid for by the Clinton campaign and compiled in order to make salacious allegations about Trump, is unverified.

"While elements at both the Times and the Post were almost certainly complicit in the Russia Collusion Hoax, is ultimately immaterial whether the authors of the Awarded Articles understood at the time they were propagating political disinformation manufactured by paid sources in an attempt mislead the public and tarnish President Trump’s reputation and political prospects," the complaint said.

