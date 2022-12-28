A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics U.S.WND HEALTH
Trump's lead impeacher diagnosed with 'serious' form of cancer

'I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:37pm
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee Sept. 21, 2022 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with "a serious but curable form of cancer" called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

Raskin, who was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and is now on the Jan. 6 Committee, made the announcement about his cancer in a press release.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," he said. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

