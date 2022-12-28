Trump's lead impeacher diagnosed with 'serious' form of cancer

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with "a serious but curable form of cancer" called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

Raskin, who was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and is now on the Jan. 6 Committee, made the announcement about his cancer in a press release.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," he said. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

TRENDING: Carmakers could be forced to cut prices – and profits – in 2023

Read the full story ›