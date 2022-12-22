Tucker hammers Congress for 'fawning' over Zelenskyy while 'American border collapses completely'

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Tucker Carlson lit into Congress Wednesday for “fawning” over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the United States’ southern border “collapses completely.”
“As the American border collapses completely, our Congress turns its fawning attention to the Ukraine and the man our congress has been funding with the tax dollars to prosecute a war whose consequences can be more profound than most Americans understand,” Carlson said as Zelenskyy concluded his address to a joint meeting of Congress.
Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden in the White House prior to his Wednesday evening address to Congress, the Washington Times reported. During his address to Congress, Zelenskyy called aid to Ukraine an “investment” in protecting democracy around the world.
United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported. The Supreme Court is debating a request by the Biden administration to allow Title 42, a Trump administration public health measure, to expire after pausing a ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that would have ended the use of the provision Wednesday.
“We were reminded of it today when the president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out and instead they did whatever he wanted. ‘American taxpayers,’ declared Joe Biden, ‘will continue to give Zelenskyy whatever he demands for as long as it takes’” Carlson said after the speech ended.
Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. Congress added $45 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that also prohibited United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from spending over $1.5 billion to “acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”
“Tellingly Biden never specified what it is, as long as it is to do what? Push the Russian army back to pre-invasion borders? Sounds reasonable. That’s what most Americans likely assume, those who are still paying attention. But that is not what Zelensky means, and it is not what he’s asking for,” Carlson said. “Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia, just like in Iraq and Libya and a long list of other failed states, except this time in the heart of the Eurasian landmass, next door to the entire civilized world. That’s what Zelensky has called for repeatedly and every dollar we send to him goes toward that end. At this point, he’s getting a lot closer to achieving it, so what happens if he ‘wins?’ What does the ensuing chaos look like? Thought about that?”
Carlson’s comments came as President Joe Biden announced the United States would give Ukraine a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
