'Twas the night before election, and all through the center,

Everyone was in bed, thinking we had a winner;

But then in the night, vans began to appear,

Carrying boxes and boxes, the election to steer;

"All votes must be counted," someone gave the shout,

All joined in the fix, knowing what was about;

You see they'd determined, who it was that must win,

Even though they were cheating, knowing it was a sin;

I heard someone shout, "This one's blank, what to do?"

"Don't worry", was answered, "Just mark the dot true";

But then it was heard, "We don't have enough,

With all of our boxes and all of our stuff";

But then another answer, rang out so clear,

"Run them more than once," as all gave a cheer;

Was this a Republic? Was this a true vote?

"Don't worry, don't worry, just get in our boat";

"We'll take care of you, feed you, and meet all your need,

As long as you're needed," she said smoking weed;

So the "voting" continued, and continue it did,

Way beyond time, in the darkness they hid;

Mail-in ballots not folded, no address, and no name,

It was rather odd, that they all looked the same;

But copiers do well, to copy their prize,

To make us a duplicate, right before our eyes;

"And if in the end, there is still not enough,

Don't worry, our internet will fix all that stuff";

So onward and downward, through the night they all went,

To elect all their candidates, they were hell-bent;

And when in the morning, to everyone's surprise,

A Democrat was elected, right before our eyes;

"He'll save us, he'll help us, and give money too!"

As he lines his own pockets, with much Chinese Fu';

O' he forgot, about those who helped him,

'Cause he was too busy, helping his brother Jim;

And as his son, had a scandal a day,

All of the newscasters just looked away;

"But I'll eat my ice cream, and forget where I am,

Don't worry fake-news'll get me out of a jam";

And as our country rolls belly up,

Joe watches and drinks, from his sippy cup.

