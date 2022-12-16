A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Twas the night before Election

Exclusive: Richard Blakley applies vote-fraud narrative to traditional Christmas poem

Richard Blakley By Richard Blakley
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:07pm
'Twas the night before election, and all through the center,
Everyone was in bed, thinking we had a winner;
But then in the night, vans began to appear,
Carrying boxes and boxes, the election to steer;

"All votes must be counted," someone gave the shout,
All joined in the fix, knowing what was about;
You see they'd determined, who it was that must win,
Even though they were cheating, knowing it was a sin;

I heard someone shout, "This one's blank, what to do?"
"Don't worry", was answered, "Just mark the dot true";
But then it was heard, "We don't have enough,
With all of our boxes and all of our stuff";

But then another answer, rang out so clear,
"Run them more than once," as all gave a cheer;
Was this a Republic? Was this a true vote?
"Don't worry, don't worry, just get in our boat";

"We'll take care of you, feed you, and meet all your need,
As long as you're needed," she said smoking weed;
So the "voting" continued, and continue it did,
Way beyond time, in the darkness they hid;

Mail-in ballots not folded, no address, and no name,
It was rather odd, that they all looked the same;
But copiers do well, to copy their prize,
To make us a duplicate, right before our eyes;

"And if in the end, there is still not enough,
Don't worry, our internet will fix all that stuff";
So onward and downward, through the night they all went,
To elect all their candidates, they were hell-bent;

And when in the morning, to everyone's surprise,
A Democrat was elected, right before our eyes;
"He'll save us, he'll help us, and give money too!"
As he lines his own pockets, with much Chinese Fu';

O' he forgot, about those who helped him,
'Cause he was too busy, helping his brother Jim;
And as his son, had a scandal a day,
All of the newscasters just looked away;

"But I'll eat my ice cream, and forget where I am,
Don't worry fake-news'll get me out of a jam";
And as our country rolls belly up,
Joe watches and drinks, from his sippy cup.

Richard Blakley
Richard Blakley is a Ph.D. Inorganic Chemist and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. While working in industry and serving as a university adjunct, Dr. Blakley also has spent 30 years studying the King James Bible using concordances linking to the original Greek and Hebrew. He also has a radio ministry, television ministry, campground ministry and retirement home ministry in which he and his wife of 38 years and his three lovely daughters all serve together. Since 2016 Blakley has added politics to his attention in an effort to help our country and preserve our Republic.
