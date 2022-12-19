Twitter will no longer allow 'free promotion' of other social sites

(CNBC) -- Twitter said it will no longer allow users to promote other social media accounts on its platform, according to a thread of tweets the company shared Sunday.

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” the company said. “However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Many users have been sharing their other social media accounts on Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company in October. Twitter said the company will still allow cross-posting from different platforms, but tweeting content like “follow me @username on Instagram,” or “[email protected]” is now a policy violation.

