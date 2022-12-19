A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter will no longer allow 'free promotion' of other social sites

'These policy changes, today, combined with hostility to press and bans this past week are significant'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 7:36pm
(CNBC) -- Twitter said it will no longer allow users to promote other social media accounts on its platform, according to a thread of tweets the company shared Sunday.

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” the company said. “However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

Many users have been sharing their other social media accounts on Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company in October. Twitter said the company will still allow cross-posting from different platforms, but tweeting content like “follow me @username on Instagram,” or “[email protected]” is now a policy violation.

