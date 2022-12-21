'Typical': Network ripped for claiming airplane turbulence is result of climate change

(FOX NEWS) -- The "Outnumbered" panelists took aim at CBS News Tuesday after the media outlet credited climate change for severe turbulence on a recent flight bound for Hawaii.
Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, warned the issue shouldn’t be "chalked up" to climate change without solid evidence.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
CBS raised eyebrows with a quote from Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, after 36 passengers were injured and 11 hospitalized due to turbulence.
TRENDING: School sued for firing prof who opposed racist ideologies