A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Money Politics U.S. WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Typical': Network ripped for claiming airplane turbulence is result of climate change

'The reason people fall for this garbage is because they want to sound empathetic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The "Outnumbered" panelists took aim at CBS News Tuesday after the media outlet credited climate change for severe turbulence on a recent flight bound for Hawaii.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, warned the issue shouldn’t be "chalked up" to climate change without solid evidence.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

CBS raised eyebrows with a quote from Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, after 36 passengers were injured and 11 hospitalized due to turbulence.

TRENDING: School sued for firing prof who opposed racist ideologies

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick reveals stroke and cancer
'Typical': Network ripped for claiming airplane turbulence is result of climate change
Pro-lifer arrested for praying silently outside abortion clinic
'General Hospital' star dead at 55
University deletes race requirement for fellowship program
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×