U.N. campaign against Israel expands with demand democracy relinquish its defense

The United Nations has "condemned" the state of Israel more than any other nation on earth, according to Quora.

In fact, "Israel has been condemned more than all the other countries in the world COMBINED," the report explains.

"For example, in 2020, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) condemned Israel 17 [times] compared to a total of 6 for the rest of the world in which there was one resolution of condemnation for North Korea, Iran, Syria, Myanmar and two on Crimea."

Now the campaign against Israel is being expanded, with a U.N. vote demanding that the Middle East's leading democracy give up its military defense.

TRENDING: If Holocaust deniers don't go to hell, there is no God

According to the Blaze, the vote was 149-6 to demand that Israel surrender its nuclear weapons.

The report explained, "Only a handful of countries supported Israel's right to nuclear self-defense in a recent U.N. vote."

The international organization, which has moved to extreme leftist positions on many issues, including abortion, in recent years, insisted that Israel "renounce possession of nuclear weapons" and to assent to the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons treaty, thereby placing "all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive International Atomic Energy safeguards."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should Israel give up its military defense? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

The United Nations General Assembly just voted 149-6 that Israel must give up its nuclear weapons. The US, Canada, Israel, Micronesia, and Palau opposed the resolution. The United Kingdom abstained. pic.twitter.com/8F6TdIJsbS — John McEvoy (@jmcevoy_2) December 7, 2022

Israel never has formally acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons, but leaks by those outside of Israel, including ex-President Jimmy Carter, have suggested the nation has several hundred.

The latest resolution targeting Israel was pushed by Palestine and nearby countries including Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and others.

Six nations that opposed the resolution were Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Palau, the U.S., and Liberia.

It's not the first such political ploy by the U.N. It voted in October for Israel to "dispose" of its nuclear weapons.

Such a move would be tantamount to destruction, as multiple neighbors of Israel have vowed to pursue its total destruction.

In fact, the U.N. also recently adopted a resolution calling Israel's establishment as a nation a "catastrophe."

In a majority, 90 member countries voted in favor of the move with 30 dissenting, and 47 abstaining from the vote, according to the Jerusalem Post. The United States and most of the European Union came out against the proposal, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

In 1948, the British Mandate expired allowing Israel to announce the formation of a Jewish state and its independence. The Palestinians, however, claim the day as a time of mourning due to the displacement of their people following the Palestinian government’s rejection of the two-state proposal put forth by the United Nations in 1947.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!