Ukraine blasts Kissinger as 'appeaser' for comments on Russia

Just days ago, Henry Kissinger, U.S. secretary of state under Richard Nixon, warned that working to render Russia "impotent" could end up in a dangerous spiral of power, where Russia's collapse would allow a huge power vacuum from which new threats could come.

But that's just appeasing as attacker, charged officials in Ukraine.

A report in ZeroHedge explains Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential aide, said in response to the comments from Kissinger that "Mr. Kissinger still has not understood anything… neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order."

"The prescription that the ex-secretary of state calls for, but is afraid to say out loud, is simple: appease the aggressor by sacrificing parts of Ukraine with guarantees of non-aggression against the other states of Eastern Europe," Podolyak explained.

He continued, said, "All supporters of simple solutions should remember the obvious: any agreement with the devil – a bad peace at the expense of Ukrainian territories – will be a victory for Putin and a recipe for success for autocrats around the world."

Kissinger had claimed, "The dissolution of Russia or destroying its ability for strategic policy could turn its territory encompassing 11 time zones into a contested vacuum. Its competing societies might decide to settle their disputes by violence. Other countries might seek to expand their claims by force. All these dangers would be compounded by the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons which make Russia one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers."

Henry Kissinger Calls for Negotiated Peace in Ukraine to AVOID THERMONUCLEAR WORLD WAR III https://t.co/c34C0IUWgB pic.twitter.com/xhuKeCHv2w — Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) December 19, 2022

The report explained Kissinger's ideas included some that would be controversial, including referendums for contested territories now occupied by Russia. There are multiple areas that have changed hands over the years.

"Kissinger last May also angered Ukrainian officials for daring to propose that Ukraine be willing to recognize Crimea as under Russia, and in return Russian forces would fall back to their lines before the Feb. 24 invasion. Previously he's been on record as saying 'It was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO,'" the report said.

