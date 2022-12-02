A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ukraine reveals staggering cost of Russian war

Up to 13,000 soldiers dead

By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2022
(FOX NEWS) – Ukrainian forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in the war against Russia, according to a top advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

In a Thursday night interview, Mykhailo Podolyak cited chief military officials when he revealed information that was detailed as "classified" by a Ukrainian armed forces spokesman earlier in the week. 

"We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to between 10,000 and 12,500-13,000 killed," Podolyak told a Ukrainian news outlet.

