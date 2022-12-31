A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Uncharged J6 witness Ray Epps transcript released

'I also orchestrated it'

Published December 31, 2022 at 5:51pm
Published December 31, 2022 at 5:51pm
Ray Epps at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Ray Epps at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Ray Epps, the uncharged man identified as a key instigator behind the January 6, 2020 Capitol Breach for telling people to storm the Capitol, said in a text message to his nephew that he "orchestrated" things, according to newly released witness transcripts from the January 6th Committee.

"At that point, I didn't know that they were breaking into the Capitol," Epps told Congressional investigators, adding "I didn't know anybody was in the Capitol. ... I was on my way back to the hotel room."

But the night before, Epps was seen going around to various groups of Trump supporters, telling them they need to storm the capitol.

