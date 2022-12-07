'Unethical': Study finds college vax mandates not 'science-based'

Filling a gap the CDC and FDA refuse to fill, a group of prominent research scientists conducted a risk-benefit analysis of the COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults in light of the continuation of mandates at universities and colleges across the nation.

In a paper published by the British Medical Journal, they concluded the mandates are not a science-based policy, with the vaccines failing to prevent infection and transmission and the risks of severe side effects outweighing any potential benefit.

The researchers included Dr. Marty A Makary of Johns Hopkins University, Tracy Beth Høeg, Vinay Prasad and Kevin Bardosh of the University of Florida.

Bardosh, a research assistant professor of anthropology, environmental and global health and emerging pathogens, explained in a Twitter thread that the paper was a response to FDA vaccine advisory board member Dr. Paul Offit's statement that the CDC must conduct a risk-benefit analysis of the vaccines for young people.

TRENDING: Bubba's boney finger is back

Offit wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine in April: "It is now incumbent on CDC to determine who most benefits from booster dosing & educate the public about the limits of mucosal vaccines."

Bardosh emphasized that no such analysis has been done by the CDC or the FDA, so he and his colleagues "took up the challenge."

Noting that more than 300 universities and colleges were, as of September 2022, were mandating boosters across North America, he asked: "Is this a science-based policy?"

And further, "Is it ethically justified?"

Has science today been totally corrupted by leftist politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Using CDC and Pfizer data, the researchers estimated 31,207 of 42,836 previously uninfected adults ages 18-29 must be boosted to prevent one COVID-19 hospitalization in a period of six months.

But during that time, they also estimated, based on the data, 18.5 serious adverse events

So, for every million people boosted, 32 hospitalizations would be prevented. But there would be more than 593 serious adverse events.

The researchers anticipated that for every hospitalization averted, there would be 1,430 to 4,626 cases of adverse events serious enough to prevent people from conducting daily activities.

"The benefits are unlikely to outweigh the harms by any significant degree to justify liberty restrictions," Bardosh wrote.

"Current vaccines do not durably stop transmission," he noted.

Meanwhile, due to the mandates, students risk being dis-enrolled and faculty fired.

"Mandates have caused backlash, resistance and anger," he said. "This has further damaged the trustworthiness & credibility of scientific institutions/universities."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!