'It's unimaginable': Mom of 5 dies after pouring gasoline on firepit in backyard tragedy

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida mother of five died after a backyard firepit accident that severely injured her 11-year-old son.

Nicole Foltz, 38, reportedly suffered burns on 95% of her body during a firepit accident in the backyard of her home in Tarpon Springs in Pinellas County last month.

The mother died at the hospital three days after the incident, and now the community is rallying around her family as they prepare for Christmas without the woman they described as their "ray of sunshine."

