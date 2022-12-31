A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Universal health care ends with the government telling you to kill yourself

Kenneth Schrupp: Canada's system adds 3 terrifying words to Ronald Reagan's famous saying

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2022 at 7:14pm
(THE FEDERALIST) -- Today, Canadians are experiencing a three-word addition to what Ronald Reagan called the nine most terrifying words in the English language: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help you kill yourself.”

Soon after the announcement that Canada would expand its medically assisted suicide program to include those with mental illness, the popular Canadian department store chain Simons issued a new advertisement celebrating the policy. The video features a woman saying, “Last breaths are sacred; you just have to be brave enough to see it,” over a montage of her being wheeled to places of natural wonder. The department store’s logo is featured prominently at the end of the commercial.

Amid global outrage over the video and the policy, the Canadian government has announced it will delay the program’s expansion, but the battle is far from over, as the underlying issues driving the policy remain unchanged. Having produced a fantasy health care system that ultimately deprives Canadians of basic physical and mental health services, the Canadian left now offers medically assisted suicide as the compassionate and fiscally responsible solution to their failure.

Read the full story ›

