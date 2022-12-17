University pays $90K to settle free-speech lawsuit with Christian club

(CBN) – The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students' organization who contend the school illegally punished them for expressing their religious beliefs.

Christian Legal Society (CLS) and a law school professor, who serves as the group's faculty advisor, filed a lawsuit against the university in April claiming their freedom of speech was violated for defending traditional marriage.

University officials issued no-contact orders against the students and Prof. Richard Seamon after a law student asked the Christian students why CLS requires its members to agree with the orthodox Christian belief that marriage is between a man and a woman, the Alliance Defending Freedom reports.

