Vatican kicks pro-life activist priest out of clergy

(FOX NEWS) -- Father Frank Pavone, a firebrand pro-life activist who has stirred controversy over the issue within the Church, was removed from the Roman Catholic priesthood this fall.

Pavone was officially removed from the clergy on November 9 following receipt of a letter from Pope Francis' representative in the U.S., according to the New York Times. The letter ordered that Pavone was to be removed with no possibility of appeal.

"This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop," the letter reportedly reads, without specifying the communications.

