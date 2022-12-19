A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health U.S. WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Vatican kicks pro-life activist priest out of clergy

Alleges 'blasphemous communications'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 9:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Father Frank Pavone, a firebrand pro-life activist who has stirred controversy over the issue within the Church, was removed from the Roman Catholic priesthood this fall.

Pavone was officially removed from the clergy on November 9 following receipt of a letter from Pope Francis' representative in the U.S., according to the New York Times. The letter ordered that Pavone was to be removed with no possibility of appeal.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop," the letter reportedly reads, without specifying the communications.

TRENDING: Climate activists: Hypocritical and hilarious

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Vatican kicks pro-life activist priest out of clergy
Rising hockey star dies 'suddenly' at 18
Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture
Elon Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO
Trump: I'm the Jewish people's best-ever ally, Congress 'almost anti-Israel'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×