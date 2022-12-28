On video again: Iran announces burning desire to 'raze' Israel

Iran's destabilizing influence in the Middle East, and the rest of the world, has once again surfaced, this time with its video threats to "raze Tel Aviv" and destroy Dimona, which is thought to hold Israel's nuclear weapons arsenal.

It is the Times of Israel that reported on a video released by the Middle East Media Research Institute:

#ICYMI: Iranian TV Report about How Iran Would Respond to an Israeli Attack on Its Nuclear Facilities: Dimona Will Be Practically Destroyed, Tel Aviv Will Be Razed to the Ground #Iran #JCPOA #Israel pic.twitter.com/FeKBdlPrW5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 26, 2022

TRENDING: Carmakers could be forced to cut prices – and profits – in 2023

Iran's threat to bomb Israel "off the map" has been a constant for many years already, which is why the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of an agreement with Iran created by the Barack Obama administration that essentially set up a time frame for the rogue regime to obtain nuclear weapons.

Biden has tried, unsuccessfully, to restart that agreement and experts differ on how close the Islamic regime is to getting those weapons.

In the video, Iran's state broadcaster airs its scenario that presumes Israeli jets to bomb Iran's nuclear site, Natanz.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Does Iran have the ability to 'raze' much of Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (3 Votes) 67% (6 Votes)

The threat is that the home base for the jets would be destroyed before they would be able to return, and rockets would "raze Tel Aviv."

The video appeared on Iran’s state-controlled IRIB TV2 just days ago.

The report explained, "Israel has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and has repeatedly said it has the right to act in striking Iranian facilities to prevent what it sees as an existential threat."

The video reveals narrator Younes Shadlou citing "exercises" involving Israel and the U.S.

"Let’s assume that Israeli jets manage to reach the Natanz nuclear site in one piece," he said. "Even if they manage to leave Iran’s sky safely," it would take an hour to return to base.

"The question is whether there would be any base for them to land at," he claimed.

The video includes multiple segments of footage showing rockets being launched.

Shadlou said one target would be Dimona, in Israel.

Though Israel never has confirmed it has nuclear weapons, but experts believe it does.

WND reported weeks ago that one of the Israel generals who wrote an open letter to Joe Biden, urging him to flee from a nuclear deal with Iran, said the only reason for reviving it would be to protect Obama's legacy.

"The only reasonable explanation I have is that it has to do with Obama’s legacy," Brigadier General (res) Amir Avivi said a day after the letter was published. “This was the No. 1 thing that Obama was trying to push in his presidency. They want to keep this legacy even if it is, in many ways, very problematic."

The original letter was signed by 5,000 senior officers from across Israeli defense establishments.

The video includes the specific threat from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that if Israelis' "make even the slightest mistake," Tel Aviv and Haifa will be razed.

Military experts in Israel have lately been warning that a deterrent attack on Iran's weaponry may be needed because of the threat from Iran's nuclear capabilities.



EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!