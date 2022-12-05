A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Walmart's Walton family giving millions to LGBT causes, drag shows for children

'Empower the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 8:16pm
(CBN NEWS) -- High-profile institutions like Disney have been under fire by family groups for years for pro-LGBT policies and activism. But there's another powerful force that's now on the radar for many conservative critics – the Walton family and their Walmart Foundation are suddenly getting lots of attention.

It is no secret the heirs of Walmart founder Sam Walton have given millions of dollars for LGBTQ-related causes and events in their home state of Arkansas. Walton's daughter Alice Walton and grandson Tom Walton, along with Tom's wife Olivia have spearheaded these initiatives.

Last year, the Alice Walton Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation established the Arkansas LGBTQ+ Advancement Fund – a statewide $1 million fund designed to distribute grants of $25,000 and above for Arkansas-based organizations that provide services to the LGBTQ community.

