Warnings about skin-whitening creams after woman suffers vision loss

Likely linked to excess mercury

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:06pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Health experts recommend being wary of skin-whitening creams after a Minnesota woman apparently developed peripheral visual loss that may be permanent — likely from exposure of excess levels of mercury in her beauty creams, according to a report.

"Mercury poisoning from skin-whitening creams can be very serious, as it causes nervous system damage that can be permanent," Dr. Eric Lavonas, a toxicologist with Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety in Denver, Colorado, and a spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians, told Fox News Digital.

"The best way to protect yourself is to stick to clearly labeled and FDA-approved creams and cosmetics," he also said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







