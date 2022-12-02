Warnings about skin-whitening creams after woman suffers vision loss

(FOX NEWS) – Health experts recommend being wary of skin-whitening creams after a Minnesota woman apparently developed peripheral visual loss that may be permanent — likely from exposure of excess levels of mercury in her beauty creams, according to a report.

"Mercury poisoning from skin-whitening creams can be very serious, as it causes nervous system damage that can be permanent," Dr. Eric Lavonas, a toxicologist with Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety in Denver, Colorado, and a spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians, told Fox News Digital.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The best way to protect yourself is to stick to clearly labeled and FDA-approved creams and cosmetics," he also said.

TRENDING: Apple now an active collaborator with China's murderous state

Read the full story ›