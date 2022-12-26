A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 7-year-old triplets reunite with garbage collector who was their 'hero'

'I picked up joy. I picked up happiness. I picked memories'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2022 at 12:24pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(WESH) -- ORLANDO, Florida -- A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector.

This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.

Parks is a garbage collector for the city of Orlando, Florida, and years ago the Vee family lived on his route.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







