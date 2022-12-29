A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: BASE jumper rescued after falling and slamming into cliff in Utah

Daredevil was alive when eventually airlifted out of Kane Cree Canyon

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:19pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- MOAB, Utah - A BASE jumper is lucky to be alive, after an accident that required a daring rescue Saturday.

Exclusive video, taken by hikers near Moab, Utah on Nov. 26, shows the jumper’s parachute catching a gust of wind, before slamming into a 400-foot cliff called Tombstone in Kane Cree Canyon.

After the crash, the footage then shows the jumper’s parachute narrowly catching a ledge, breaking his free fall and suspending him more than 100 feet in the air.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







