WATCH: BASE jumper rescued after falling and slamming into cliff in Utah

(FOX NEWS) -- MOAB, Utah - A BASE jumper is lucky to be alive, after an accident that required a daring rescue Saturday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Exclusive video, taken by hikers near Moab, Utah on Nov. 26, shows the jumper’s parachute catching a gust of wind, before slamming into a 400-foot cliff called Tombstone in Kane Cree Canyon.

TRENDING: How to stall America's medicine-making engine

After the crash, the footage then shows the jumper’s parachute narrowly catching a ledge, breaking his free fall and suspending him more than 100 feet in the air.

Read the full story ›