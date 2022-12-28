A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Complete stranger gives car to teen who walks to work and school every day

'I really didn't know what to believe'

By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2022
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- One high-school senior received a truly life-changing Christmas gift last week.

Ian Vinziant has been walking two miles to his job at Buffalo Wild Wings and one-and-a-half miles to Gardendale High School in Alabama every day, according to WBRC-TV. That’s why his coworkers decided to work together to get the teenager a car for their “Secret Santa” gift exchange.

“I really didn’t know what to believe,” said Vinziant. “I was thinking it was a prank. They were all just gonna make a little laugh. I didn’t know I was actually going to get a car of my own.”

