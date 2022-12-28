WATCH: Complete stranger gives car to teen who walks to work and school every day

(FAITHWIRE) -- One high-school senior received a truly life-changing Christmas gift last week.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ian Vinziant has been walking two miles to his job at Buffalo Wild Wings and one-and-a-half miles to Gardendale High School in Alabama every day, according to WBRC-TV. That’s why his coworkers decided to work together to get the teenager a car for their “Secret Santa” gift exchange.

TRENDING: Flawed study claims states with abortion limits have higher maternal death rates

“I really didn’t know what to believe,” said Vinziant. “I was thinking it was a prank. They were all just gonna make a little laugh. I didn’t know I was actually going to get a car of my own.”

Read the full story ›