WATCH: Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab

'God knows what they'll do her once she goes back home'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 8:00pm
Elnaz Rekabi (Video screenshot)

Elnaz Rekabi (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iranian state media announced Saturday that the family home of Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian female rock climber who competed abroad with her hair uncovered, had been demolished.

Rekabi became a symbol of the anti-government movement in October after competing in a rock climbing competition in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. In an Instagram post the following day, Rekabi described not wearing a hijab as “unintentional,” but it remains unclear whether she wrote the post herself and if she did, what condition she was in at the time.

Rekabi was later placed under house arrest and according to reports, her brother was also detained for a period of time. The BBC has cited unnamed sources saying that her apology was forced.

Read the full story ›

