WATCH: Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iranian state media announced Saturday that the family home of Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian female rock climber who competed abroad with her hair uncovered, had been demolished.

Rekabi became a symbol of the anti-government movement in October after competing in a rock climbing competition in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. In an Instagram post the following day, Rekabi described not wearing a hijab as “unintentional,” but it remains unclear whether she wrote the post herself and if she did, what condition she was in at the time.

Islamic Republic authorities have demolished Elnaz Rekabi's family home. Last month Elnaz broke the taboo and appeared in international competition without a Hijab. This video was recorded by Elnaz's brother. #ElnazRakebi#IranRevolution https://t.co/40VREuasaI pic.twitter.com/3Q1W1U05hK — Mo 💚🤍💔 (@MozFrame) December 4, 2022

Rekabi was later placed under house arrest and according to reports, her brother was also detained for a period of time. The BBC has cited unnamed sources saying that her apology was forced.

