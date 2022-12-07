WATCH LIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson hosts experts on COVID vaccine injuries

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is leading a roundtable discussion with leading health scientists and experts titled "COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries."

It began at noon Eastern Time on Wednesday and can be viewed live below (viewers also can scroll back the video to watch from the beginning or at any previous point).

Among the health scientists participating are Drs. Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, Harvey Risch, Ryan Cole, Pierre Cory, Paul Alexander and Paul Marik. Others, such as former Wall Street analyst Edward Dowd, have conducted statistical investigations of the impact of the vaccines.

Johnson also invited officials such as Biden COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who, to no one's surprise, did not accept the invitation.

Watch the roundtable:

