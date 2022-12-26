A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Pelosi creates new holiday, tells people to have happy 'Shwanza'

'She forgot Festivus'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 26, 2022 at 10:44am
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wishing everyone a 'Happy Shwanza' on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instantly created a new holiday in a speech to members of the U.S. House, but is getting mocked for her mental flub.

She wished people to have a "happy Shwanza."

Which wasn't a known holiday before she announced it.

Here she is:

Just the News explained she flubbed "Kwanzaa."

"I yield back the balance of my time and wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe New Year. Happy holidays, merry Christmas, happy Shwanza, happy Hanukkah. Whatever it is you celebrate, be safe," the Democrat told Congress.

Mark Levin, a radio talk show host, said, "Truth be told, Pelosi's an idiot with power."

Is Kwanzaa as phony a holiday as Nancy Pelosi's 'Shwanza'?

And another commenter on social media pointed out, "She forgot Festivus," referencing a famous made-up holiday on TV's "Seinfeld."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Conservative strategist Greg Price posted on social media a picture of Pelosi kneeling while wearing an African-style scarf, and said, "Happy Shwanza to all and to all a good night."

Britannica explains Kwanzaa is the creation of Maulana Karenga, an activist in Afrocentrism who thought it up.

He modified a Swahili phrase to come up with the name and it's recognized after Christmas. There are various symbols of the festivities such as fruits, vegetables and nuts, a straw mat, a candleholder, ears of corn, gifts, a communal cup and seven candles.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







