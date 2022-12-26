WATCH: Pelosi creates new holiday, tells people to have happy 'Shwanza'

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instantly created a new holiday in a speech to members of the U.S. House, but is getting mocked for her mental flub.

She wished people to have a "happy Shwanza."

Which wasn't a known holiday before she announced it.

Here she is:

Just the News explained she flubbed "Kwanzaa."

"I yield back the balance of my time and wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe New Year. Happy holidays, merry Christmas, happy Shwanza, happy Hanukkah. Whatever it is you celebrate, be safe," the Democrat told Congress.

Mark Levin, a radio talk show host, said, "Truth be told, Pelosi's an idiot with power."

And another commenter on social media pointed out, "She forgot Festivus," referencing a famous made-up holiday on TV's "Seinfeld."

Conservative strategist Greg Price posted on social media a picture of Pelosi kneeling while wearing an African-style scarf, and said, "Happy Shwanza to all and to all a good night."

Britannica explains Kwanzaa is the creation of Maulana Karenga, an activist in Afrocentrism who thought it up.

He modified a Swahili phrase to come up with the name and it's recognized after Christmas. There are various symbols of the festivities such as fruits, vegetables and nuts, a straw mat, a candleholder, ears of corn, gifts, a communal cup and seven candles.

