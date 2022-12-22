WATCH: Tom Cruise pulls off 'greatest stunt in cinema history'

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Cruise gave fans an inside look at how and he and his team pulled off the "greatest stunt in cinema history" for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

On Wednesday, the 60-year-actor shared a 9½-minute featurette from the upcoming movie detailing the making of the stunt, in which Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff and then base jumps into a ravine.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise said at the beginning of the clip.

