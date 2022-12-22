A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Tom Cruise pulls off 'greatest stunt in cinema history'

'This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:44pm
Tom Cruise performs a stunt in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Cruise gave fans an inside look at how and he and his team pulled off the "greatest stunt in cinema history" for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

On Wednesday, the 60-year-actor shared a 9½-minute featurette from the upcoming movie detailing the making of the stunt, in which Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff and then base jumps into a ravine.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise said at the beginning of the clip.

Read the full story ›

