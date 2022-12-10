A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Whistleblower alleges unaccompanied migrant children being transferred to human traffickers

GOP senators press HHS for information

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2022 at 3:42pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A group of Republicans is seeking information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over allegations that the department “knowingly” places some unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors in the hands of criminals, according to a letter released on Tuesday.

“We write concerning an alarming report by a federal employee whistleblower that the [HHS] is knowingly transferring unaccompanied migrant children in the custody of criminals, including sex traffickers,” five GOP lawmakers wrote in a Dec. 5 joint letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. The group cited testimony that the government failed to settle minors, who were caught while crossing the U.S. borders, into homes of “safe, non-criminal sponsors.”

“If these claims are true, this is pure evil being committed by your agency,” they wrote.

