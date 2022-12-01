A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Wireless 'smart bandage' speeds up healing of serious wounds by 25%

Boosts skin closure by fueling blood flow to the site

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2022 at 5:02pm
(STUDY FINDS) – A smart bandage that makes a serious wound heal 25 percent faster has been developed by scientists. Researchers at Stanford say the battery-free and flexible device monitors wounds and delivers treatment all at the same time.

It could help diabetics with painful leg or foot ulcers that last for months, as well as treat other patients with chronic injuries. The state-of-the-art dressing repairs tissue by combining electrical stimulation and biosensors.

It boosts skin closure by fueling blood flow to the site, dramatically reducing scar formation. Circuitry uses temperature detectors to identify problems, such as an infection. They inform a central processing unit to apply more electrical stimulation.

