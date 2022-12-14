The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Socialists have decided to divorce themselves from the United States of America, citing irreconcilable differences.

A common theme runs through the divorce proceedings. If you are Christian, you do not deserve to live. You may not greet, eat, meet, or exist. You should die, preferably by your own hand, but socialists will step up if you do not shut up.

It is difficult to imagine a resolution to such irrationality that does not include violent civil war. When someone hunts you down and shouts "kill" the left's violence leaves outsiders with only one option: to fight back.

David Warren, who writes delightful "Essays in Idleness," happened this month to pen the perfect observation of, and solution to, this madness:

"From whom should the citizen take advice? From someone who wants him dead, or from someone who thinks he is endowed with everlasting life?"

TRENDING: Med school goes woke on admissions, weighing anti-racism, diversity commitments

The choice in the advancing civil war is summed up by this brilliant man in 24 words. The same crowd shouted at a man called Jesus Christ. My goodness how the modern world has improved the human condition. Modern philosophy is like a rocket ride to the Stone Age.

This week a short Fox News report out of Virginia was the impetus for these observations. A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused service to a group of black people. Oh, wait, that's not accurate. The restaurant refused service to a group of Christians, based upon the assumption those Christians might not endorse the words on the stone tablets the LGBTQ+ "community" brought down the mountain.

Staff at the Virginia food business refused to serve Christians who they said did not subscribe to undefined rules regarding women (read abortion), or the agenda of the political juggernaut known as LBGTQ+. The plus stands for whatever.

In a logical and civilized world, the restaurant staff would have been fired for refusing to do the work they were hired to do, and an apology would have been extended to the Christian patrons of the restaurant insulted by those former staff members. Instead the situation dissolved into death threats from the LBGTQ+ "community" against people they did not even know.

But in the world we inhabit today, polite conversation and intellectual achievement have been replaced with burning, looting, maiming and murder followed by an orgy of perversion. If the left prevails, and by many indications it will prevail, the unanswered question civilized people will take with them to their grave will be, "I wonder if this moral chaos will necessitate the Second Coming to resolve?" On second thought, the people exemplified by the Virginia restaurant staff in question are so closed-minded, irreverent and hostile, these workers would want the Second Coming to end on another cross.

