Woman arrested for turning off patient's 'noisy' vital oxygen supply

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A 72-year-old woman in a hospital in Mannheim, Germany, was arrested last week for turning off the oxygen supply for her fellow patient because the noise from it was bothering her, the Mannheim police and public prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.

The suspect was brought before the Mannheim District Court and then taken to a correctional facility for detention.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The police and prosecutor's office are currently investigating what happened.

TRENDING: Horrific: We've stopped protecting children in our culture

Read the full story ›