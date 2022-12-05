A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health WorldWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman arrested for turning off patient's 'noisy' vital oxygen supply

79-year-old victim is entirely dependent on machine to survive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 7:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A 72-year-old woman in a hospital in Mannheim, Germany, was arrested last week for turning off the oxygen supply for her fellow patient because the noise from it was bothering her, the Mannheim police and public prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.

The suspect was brought before the Mannheim District Court and then taken to a correctional facility for detention.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The police and prosecutor's office are currently investigating what happened.

TRENDING: Horrific: We've stopped protecting children in our culture

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Satan is real': Dolly Parton passionately rebukes devil on prime-time TV
Walmart's Walton family giving millions to LGBT causes, drag shows for children
WATCH: Iran demolishes family home of climber who competed without a hijab
Book of Psalms miraculously saves man's life in Jerusalem bombing
Woman arrested for turning off patient's 'noisy' vital oxygen supply
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×