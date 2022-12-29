Woman charged with thought crimes speaks out

George Orwell's "thoughtcrimes," the concept he introduced in his novel "1984" where people become criminals by thinking, have arrived.

In the United Kingdom.

As a woman has been arrested and charged with four counts for what she was thinking.

Silently.

"You don't have to be pro-life to see that this is wrong," Isabel Vaughn-Spruce explains in a new video about her pending criminal case.

The Daily Caller News Foundation had reported when she was blockaded by police who grilled her about her thoughts.

She was in the proximity of a U.K. abortion business at the time.

And she's the U.K. March for Life director.

The report said, "Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a charity volunteer and Christian, was approached by police officers outside of BPAS Robert Clinic in Birmingham, England, and asked if she was praying, according to ADF’s press release. Vaughan-Spruce told the officers she “might be praying silently” and was later arrested."

She explains, "I'm still trying to get my mind around the fact that I've been arrested for silent thoughts going on in the privacy of my own head."

When police blockaded her, she said, "I was standing there motionless. I was completely silent. I let the police officers know that I might be praying inside my own head. That's all I was doing."

The result?

Search, arrest, trip to the station and charges.

A commentary at Twitchy said, "This is George Orwell's work, coming to life. What is going on here?... This is not a science-fiction movie set in some fascist future, this is really happening, right now."

In a statement, Vaughn-Spruce said, "I have devoted much of my life to supporting women in crisis pregnancies with everything that they need to make an empowered choice for motherhood. I am also involved in supporting women who have had abortions and are struggling with the consequences of it. I’ve grown close to many of the women I’ve been able to support over the years, and it breaks my heart to know that so many more go through this every day.”

