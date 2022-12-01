A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran for celebrating football team's loss

Security forces shot him in the head

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2022 at 5:40pm
(BBC) – A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup.

Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.

Videos from other cities showed crowds cheering and dancing in the streets. Many Iranians refused to support their football team in Qatar, seeing it as a representation of the Islamic Republic.

Read the full story ›

