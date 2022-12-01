World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran for celebrating football team's loss

(BBC) – A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup.

Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.

Videos from other cities showed crowds cheering and dancing in the streets. Many Iranians refused to support their football team in Qatar, seeing it as a representation of the Islamic Republic.

