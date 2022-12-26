A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World starving from 'famine of peace, pope says in Christmas message

'Silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2022 at 7:21pm
An Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires during gunnery table V night iterations in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace."

Delivering the 10th Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the "shallow holiday glitter" and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.

"Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace," he said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter Basilica, the same spot from which he first emerged as pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.

Read the full story ›

