Worship song in Hebrew, English, Arabic shows 'only Jesus can bring peace between Jews and Arabs'

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- A Messianic Jewish organization in Israel is releasing covers of worship songs sung in Hebrew, Arabic and English in order to show that “true peace in the Middle East can only happen through the Prince of Peace.”

“As I’m sure you’ve noticed, the worship song was in Hebrew, Arabic and English,” One for Israel President Erez Soref says at the end of one song. “That is because we at One for Israel believe that true peace in the Middle East can only happen through the Prince of Peace, Yeshya the Messiah.”

“May we please ask you to take a few seconds right now and pray for Jews and Arabs to come to know Yeshua – the only way to peace,” Soref concludes.

